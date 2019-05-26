BJP workers complain against 'derogatory' WhatsApp post

workers on Sunday complained to police here against a activist for allegedly posting a derogatory meme on a social media platform, an said.

According to the complaint, a functionary uploaded a meme on local WhatsApp groups, depicting a dog 'Motiji' pooping and a man next to time dubbed as 'bhakt'.

Some activists from Sion-Koliwada area here objected to the post and asked the to delete it and tender an apology, the saffron party's said.

However, when the post was not deleted, the workers submitted a complaint at the police station here.

"We have received an application from BJP supporters. We will seek a legal opinion on it and action will be taken accordingly. An inquiry is on in the matter," police station's said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)