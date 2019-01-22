'Black Panther' creates Oscar history, becomes first superhero film to get best picture nomination

"Black Panther", the Marvel blockbuster fronted by virtually an all-black cast, has created history by becoming the first film to get the Best Picture nomination at

The film, directed by and featuring in the titular role, received total seven nominations for the 91st

Apart from the Best Picture category, the Marvel project has received nods for original song, original score, sound mixing, sound editing, costume design and production design.

In the Best Picture category, the film is pitted against "The Favourite", "Vice", "Roma", "Green Book", "A Star Is Born", "BlacKkKlansman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody".

"Black Panther", set in a fictional African country of Wakanda, became a massive hit earning USD 1.3 billion worldwide.

The film, featuring Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forrest Whitaker, and among others, received praise from both the critics and the audiences for its authentic portrayal of African culture.

The film has had a spectacular awards season, as it received nods at the Critics' Choice Awards, SAG, and a history-making nomination.

In the past, films have been nominated and have also won a few Academy Awards, but mainly in the technical categories.

Last year, and had a break through as they received the Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Hugh Jackman's "Logan".

Prior to that, won a posthumous for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for his portrayal of one of the most notorious DC villains, the Joker, in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight".

Nolan's film had raked in eight nominations, but could not make it to the Best Picture category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)