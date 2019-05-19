'Black Tiger' will be different from other Bollywood spy agent films, says Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta, who is all set to bring the story of Ravinder Kaushik, an Indian on screen after "India's Most Wanted", says his film will be different from other movies that are made on

As per reports, Kaushik succeeded in joining the Army and was promoted to Major while sending sensitive information back home. He was caught and he spent the last 16 years of his life in a jail where he died of pulmonary tuberculosis in 2001.

He was given the title of 'The Black Tiger', by former Indira Gandhi, for his bravery and valuable contribution towards the country.

It was Gupta's wife who stumbled upon this story about three-and-half years ago.

"We got interested in it. We started meeting people and that's when we approached the family members. They have been generous enough to give us the rights to make a film on the late Ravindra Kaushik. I am very keen on making it. Hopefully this will be my next film. And I would like to start it sooner," told

The film is currently in writing stage.

believes there is a certain misconception about spies and he would like to show his version, which is based on his research.

"There is a misconception about how these people work, they are not James Bond, they do not always carry guns and move around. In their lives things are more regular, real and deadlier so that ways our film has a distinction. It is about intelligence bureau and its people. This film differs from what we have seen earlier."



Speculations were rife that is going to be a part of this film and dismisses the reports.

"I haven't approached any as I am still in the stage of writing."



Gupta was set to team up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time on "Section 84", which is about unsound mind. Talking about the status of the film, he says he has no plans to revive the project in near future.

"I wanted to do it that time but with time priorities change and you want to tell different stories," he adds.

Gupta was also earlier suppose to produce "Stree" Amar Kaushik's film.

He says, "He is right now busy with something and I am busy with my films. When he finishes his commitment we will see it, we are chatting about doing something but we haven't decided."



The "Raid" also brushed aside reports of him collaborating with for a film.

Gupta is awaiting the release of "India's Most Wanted" starring

The film releases on May 24.

