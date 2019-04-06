'Romeo Akbar Walter' off to a slow start!

John Abraham's latest outing 'Romeo Walter', which is inspired by a true story in 1971, did not have a very impressive start at the box office.

According to Box Office India, the film minted Rs. 5 crore net on the first day of its release. However, the film edged out the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe 'Shazam', which opened to Rs. 3 crore.

'Romeo Walter' trails the opening day total of the actors' previous film titled 'Satyameva Jayate', which had raked in Rs. 20 crore on its day one.

According to Box Office India, the film's opening falls more in line with John's other movies like 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Rocky Handsome' and 'Force 2'.

'Romeo Walter' received an underwhelming response from the viewers and critics alike.

' Walter' is written and directed by The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo- War of 1971 and revolves around an Indian Agent who goes undercover amid the rising tension between and

Apart from John, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, and in pivotal roles. Produced by Ajay Kapoor, the film hit the theatres on April 6.

This is John Abraham's second collaboration with Ajay after 'Parmanu'.

