Britney Spears says she will perform again

Days after her longtime said Spears may never perform again, the said "of course" she would go back to making music.

On Friday, the went out with her boyfriend trainer to Camarillo Premium Outlets in northwest of Los Angeles, when they were approached by paparazzi.

The couple was accompanied by a appeared in good spirits.

In a video posted by The Blast, a touches upon the claim made by Rudolph regarding her health and career.

When he asked her "are we gonna see you perform again, ", Spears replied with a smile, saying "Of course."



She also said she wanted to tell her fans, "I love you guys."



Rudolf, whose association with the singer goes back as far as her debut album "Baby... One More Time", in 1999, said he wants her to find a "peaceful, happy" place.

Spears, who recently postponed her residency in the wake of her father's Jamie Spears' recent treatment for a ruptured colon, is scheduled to undergo psychological evaluation.

She reportedly told a that her father forced her to enter a mental health facility and take medication against her will. The 37-year-old singer had checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father's ongoing health issues.

Rudolf said the decision not to go ahead with the Vegas residency stemmed from the fact that she is "taking time to regroup and get her head together".

Last month, fans protested Spears' hold in a psychiatric facility with "Free Britney" banners, chanting slogans such as, "Hey, ho, has got to go," claiming it was her manager's decision to put the star in the facility.

A day after the protest, the singer went on to comfort worried admirers, saying she will be "back very soon".

