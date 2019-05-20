JUST IN
Blockade at Kakinada station affects office-goers

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Train services between Sealdah and Krishnanagar were affected for two hours on Monday morning due to blockade of tracks by protestors at Kakinada station, causing hardship to office-goers.

"There had been a blockade at Kakinada station on a non-rail issue from 7.15 am," Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

The blockade had been cleared by 9.15 am, he said.

"The disruption of train services, which form the backbone of public transport for daily commuters in Sealdah division, inconvenieneced me during rush hour," an employee of a private company said.

