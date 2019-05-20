Blockade at Kakinada station affects office-goers

between Sealdah and Krishnanagar were affected for two hours on Monday morning due to blockade of tracks by protestors at Kakinada station, causing hardship to office-goers.

"There had been a blockade at on a non-rail issue from 7.15 am," said.

The blockade had been cleared by 9.15 am, he said.

"The disruption of train services, which form the backbone of public transport for daily commuters in Sealdah division, inconvenieneced me during rush hour," an employee of a private company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)