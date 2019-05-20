Novel robotic drone can fly, drive

Scientists have developed the first drone that can fly like a quadcopter, drive on tough terrain and squeeze into tight spaces using the same motors.

The hybrid FSTAR (flying sprawl-tuned autonomous robot), created by researchers at the of the (BGU) in Israel, can fly over obstacles or run underneath them.

The sprawl, which adjusts from a flat configuration to 55 degrees allows the to transform its movement from a flying to a car-like robot, researchers said.

It also adjusts its width to crawl or run on flat surfaces, climb over large obstacles and up closely-spaced walls, or squeeze through a tunnel, pipe or narrow gaps, they said.

"We plan to develop larger and smaller versions to expand this family of sprawling robots for different applications, as well as algorithms that will help exploit speed and cost of transport for these flying/driving robots," said David Zarrouk, a at BGU.

It can run on the ground at a speed of up to 2.6 metres per second. That combined with using the same motors makes FSTAR ideal for a broad range of applications that may require longer work time.

Possible commercial uses are package deliveries since it can quickly fly to a target zone and then drive using its wheels safely and quietly to reach the recipient's doorstep.

FSTAR can also be used for search and as it can fly over various obstacles and crawl between or underneath cracks where a regular drone cannot fly.

The can also be used in agriculture, maintenance, cleaning, filming, and entertainment, as well as and

