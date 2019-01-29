BMC, Discovery tie up to air wildlife films at zoo theatre

The BMC has tied up with broadcaster to show films and documentaries in the 3D theatre inside from February 1 to sensitise Mumbaikars, especially children, about wildlife and nature.

The announcement was made at a press conference held Tuesday by and India's

The 3D theatre is a 200-seater one and there would be four 40-minute shows each day, the first starting at 11am and the last at 4pm, an said.

"Our aim, through this entertainment-led initiative, is to make every Mumbaikar sensitive about the importance of wildlife," Mehta said.

Mehta said while entry fees had not been decided, students of civic-run schools would definitely get discounts.

The Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan and attracts more than 15,000 individuals on week days while regular weekend entries cross 30,000, and the theatre is expected to increase footfalls.

Waris said the initiative will awaken viewers to the need for animal welfare and conservation.

documentaries like Jawai: India's Hills, African Wild, Mysterious Wilds Of India, Extinct Or Alive, and are few of the marquee productions that will be showcased, she added.

