BMC, Discovery tie up to air wildlife films at zoo theatre

-
ALSO READ
Animal Planet sharpens focus on conservation with a brand-new philosophy 'Humans Like Us'
Discovery Channel starts search for citizen heroes who want to change India for better
Series on women fighter pilots on TV soon
TLC offers once-in-a-lifetime travel scholarship
Series on endangered species on small screen soon
-
The BMC has tied up with broadcaster Animal Planet to show films and documentaries in the 3D theatre inside Byculla Zoo from February 1 to sensitise Mumbaikars, especially children, about wildlife and nature.
The announcement was made at a press conference held Tuesday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Discovery Communications India's vice president Zulfia Waris.
The 3D theatre is a 200-seater one and there would be four 40-minute shows each day, the first starting at 11am and the last at 4pm, an official said.
"Our aim, through this entertainment-led initiative, is to make every Mumbaikar sensitive about the importance of wildlife," Mehta said.
Mehta said while entry fees had not been decided, students of civic-run schools would definitely get discounts.
The Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan and Zoo attracts more than 15,000 individuals on week days while regular weekend entries cross 30,000, and the theatre is expected to increase footfalls.
Waris said the initiative will awaken viewers to the need for animal welfare and conservation.
Animal Planet documentaries like Jawai: India's Leopard Hills, African Wild, Mysterious Wilds Of India, Extinct Or Alive, and Speed Of Life are few of the marquee productions that will be showcased, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU