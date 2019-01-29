Chronology of events in Akbar's defamation case against scribe Priya Ramani

The following is the chronology of events in which a Tuesday summoned scribe as an accused in a case filed by former Union M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

- Oct 15, 2018: Akbar files a private criminal complaint against Ramani who had levelled against him charges of sexual misconduct, when he was a 20 years ago, in the #MeToo campaign.

- Oct 17: Akbar steps down as of State for External Affairs after several other women allege him of sexual misconduct.

- Oct 18: Court takes cognisance of Akbar's complaint and fixes it for recording of his statement.

- Oct 31: Akbar appears before court to record his statement, calls allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him "scurrilous", concocted and false.

- Nov 12: Joyeeta Basu, the of Sunday Guardian and former colleague of Akbar, tells court that Ramani posted all her tweets "intentionally with a purpose to harm" Akbar's "reputation and goodwill".

- Dec 7: Akbar's two former colleagues, and depose as witnesses in support of case filed by Akbar.

- Jan 11, 2019: Tapan Chaki, and Rachna Grover, who were associated with Akbar earlier record statements in support of case filed by Akbar.

- Jan 22: Court reserves for January 29 its order on whether to summon Ramani as an accused in the defamation case.

- Jan 29: Court summons Ramani to appear on February 25.

