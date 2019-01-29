China fast tracking 5G network amidst Huawei row with US

is fast tracking network in the country to use the next generation amidst escalating row with the US over the detention of Chinese Huawei's in on charges of financial fraud.

has already launched the service in Guangzhou airport, opened its first base station for the region and announced the road trials of a 5G autopilot bus without a driver, cabin or a driving wheel.

The 5G bus completed road trials in Southwest China's Chongqing, marking the city's first driverless bus trial in a environment, state-run reported here Tuesday.

The tests were carried out in a 5G network-covered area, where the network helps the bus adjust speed, and detect obstacles and traffic lights. Powered by electricity, the bus can accommodate 12 passengers and run at a maximum of 20 km per hour.

The technology was developed by Mobile, Huawei, and French company EasyMile, and will be applied in various areas, such as campuses, airports and scenic spots, Daily reported.

Chinese officials say the country would like to be ahead of the US and other nations to develop to capture the markets abroad.

The (NDRC), China's planning body, on Tuesday said it will speed up the process to grant 5G commercial licences to upgrade information consumption in the country.

The NDRC would promote high-quality video and support the launch of 4,000 television channels across China to enrich content as well as to subsidise super sets, and augmented in certain regions, it said.

The move is part of China's broader effort to boost domestic consumption amid slowing economic growth.

It also comes at a time when Huawei, which leads China's bid to become the leading supplier of advanced to the world's mobile carriers, faces growing pressure from the US, where some politicians consider it an arm of the Chinese government, Hong Kong-based Morning Post reported.

The US on Monday charged of trying to steal trade secrets from a telecom rival. The US also claimed that the Chinese and worked to skirt US sanctions on

The also charged with financial fraud. Meng was arrested in in December, and the US is looking to extradite her.

Meng, the daughter of the company's founder, is currently out on bail in Her case has sparked a major crisis between and

As the row over escalated, major suppliers of US Apple, the and are reportedly accelerating efforts to build new production plants in and India, reported.

It is part of their efforts to diversify their supply chain away from the Chinese mainland and to save costs, it said.

Foxconn, the world's biggest and a key supplier, in a recent regulatory filings said it has invested USD 213.5 million in an Indian subsidiary and acquired land use rights in Vietnam, according to a report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)