BMW, Daimler, VW broke antitrust rules, EU says in 'preliminary view'

The European Union warned German car giants BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen on Friday that a preliminary inquiry has concluded they colluded not to compete on emission control technology.
"As a result, European consumers may have been denied the opportunity to buy cars with the best available technology. The three manufacturers now have an opportunity to respond to our findings," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
