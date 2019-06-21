Bodies of 5 recovered a day after boat sinks in MP river

Bodies of four women and an 8-year-old boy were Friday fished out of in Madhya Pradesh's district, a day after a boat capsized, a said.

Superintendent of Police RRS Parihar identified the five as (35), Dhaniya Bai (50), Budho Bai (40), Lalita Bai (32) and Devraj (8).

The boat, carrying 15 persons from Bakhari ghat in district to Gohgaon ghat in district, sank at Narayanganj on Thursday.

While ten managed to swim ashore, these five had gone missing, the SP said.

