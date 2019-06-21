Bengal govt ropes in tech varsity to introduce courses in IP

The government in association with (MAKAUT) will launch courses in intellectual property from the 2019-20 session.

Two courses will be launched and an agreement related to this is expected to be signed soon.

"We are launching courses in intellectual property management with MAKAUT. An agreement in this regard will be signed soon," the of Department of Science-Technology & Biotechnology, Bratya Basu, said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Association of Professional Academic Institutions in Bengal (APAI) Fair 2019 on Friday.

MAKAUT said the duration of the courses will be will be of 1 year.

Meanwhile, state government officials expected that current session's counselling process should be completed by July 20.

State Partha Chatterjee, who was also present on the occasion, emphasised on quality

He also urged parents to allow the students to select stream of their choice and there should not be any pressure on them.

said government will help students with limited means to carryout higher

Meanwhile, the APAI fair which hosted all important universities, higher education institutes for a pre- councelling session with aspirants will go on till April 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)