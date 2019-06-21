Rajya Sabha approves TDP MPs' move to join BJP; Andhra party cries foul

A day after they announced merging their in with the BJP, the Friday recognised four TDP MPs as members, giving a boost to the saffron party's strength in the of Parliament.

The remaining five MPs -- three from and two from -- Friday met M Venkaiah Naidu demanding disqualification of the four members who joined the

Sources said the has taken cognisance of the developments relating to the legislature parties of TDP and which happened under sections 4 of the Anti-Defection Law, which is a deemed provision.

They added that further to the taking cognisance of this development, the Rajya Sabha secretariat has updated the position regarding the strength of the BJP and the TDP in the

Their seats, however, are yet to be changed in the Rajya Sabha, as they continued to sit on their old seats on Friday.

The BJP now has a strength of 75 and the TDP two in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA does not have a majority in the Upper House.

Three TDP MPs Jayadev Galla, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and two Rajya Sabha MPs Ravindra Kumar Kanakamedala and Thota Seetharama Lakshmi said the chairman should disqualify the four RS TDP members.

The four TDP MPs in Rajya Sabha -- Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, Garikapoati and T G Venkatesh -- met Naidu Thursday and handed him a letter seeking the merger of TDP with the BJP with immediate effect, under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of

While was the chairman of the TDP Legislature Party, was his deputy.

This happened at a time when TDP supremo and former N Chandrababu Naidu is away in He has sought to downplay the development saying his party will come back as such crises are not new to the party and have happened in the past too.

Union Information and said, "The whole process has been completed today and the Rajya Sabha chairman's office has informed us that these four names have been added to BJP list. They will now be recognised as BJP members in Rajya Sabha.

