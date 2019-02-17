Bodies of lovers found in UP fields

The bodies of a married man and his brother's fiancee, were found in agricultural fields in a village here and they were suspected to have committed suicide by consuming poison, police said Sunday.

The bodies of Satender, 27, and Sonam, 24, were found in sugarcane fields in station area Saturday evening, said.

The SHO said was engaged to Satender's younger brother, Amit, and they were to get married on February 24. But, she fell in love with Satender, who was married and had two children.

They decided decided to end their lives by consuming poison, he said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

