3 killed, 30 hurt as bus falls from bridge in MP

Three passengers were killed and 30 others injured when a bus fell into a drain from a bridge in district of in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am when the bus was heading from Prayagraj in (UP) to district in Maharashtra, of Police Koushal Singh said.

The apparently lost control over the wheels when the vehicle was crossing the bridge located on the outskirts of As a result, the bus fell into a dry portion of Karondi 'nullah' (drain), he said.

Three passengers died on the spot. They were identified as (24), (20), both residents of Nagpur, and (22), hailing from Chitrakoot in UP, the said.

The injured passengers were admitted to the district hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)