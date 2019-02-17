2 drug peddlers, 4 bootleggers arrested by Ghaziabad police

Two drug peddlers and four bootleggers have been arrested in district in separate incidents during the past 24 hours, police said Sunday.

A police team from station area arrested from colony with 1.5kg of Alprazolam powder, mainly used to depress central nervous system functions, on Saturday, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.

Another drug Rahul was nabbed by police with 170 pouches of ganja from area of city, he said.

The DIG added that four bootleggers from different locations of the district were arrested and 600 bottles of liquor were seized from them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)