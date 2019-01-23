Bodies of two women found on banks of Musi river

Bodies of two women, both sisters, were found on the banks of the river here, police said Wednesday.

Police suspect that they were murdered.

The bodies of the women, aged 45 and 50, which bore injuries to the head, were found Tuesday late afternoon, police said.

The women, who used to work as labourers and house-maids were habituated to drinking toddy, they said, adding a case of murder has been registered.

Asked if the women were sexually assaulted, police said only after post-mortem further details can be known.

