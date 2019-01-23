Afghan spy agency says it killed Taliban base attack mastermind

The "mastermind" behind an attack which left 65 dead has been killed in an airstrike, Afghanistan's intelligence agency said Wednesday -- a claim the insurgents deny.

Monday's violence was the latest high-casualty assault on Afghan forces, who experts say are continuing to suffer "unsustainable" losses since NATO withdrew combat forces from the country in 2014.

Militants detonated a Humvee filled with explosions before three gunmen opened fire at a (NDS) intelligence agency base in central province, but further details have been difficult to independently verify.

A told AFP at least 65 people had been killed. The NDS has given a lower toll, instead claiming 36 had been killed and 58 wounded. Afghan authorities are known to downplay casualties.

The agency said an aerial bombardment in the provincial capital the following night killed eight insurgents, including the of the Monday attack.

" .. was killed along with seven other terrorists in an airstrike in Maidan Shar city", it said in a statement.

"NDS will follow the remaining members of this and eliminate them all," it added.

The dismissed the statement as "propaganda" without providing further details.

provinical council chief said an aerial bombardment did take place in Maidan Shar on Tuesday, but he said it killed four civilians and happened during the day.

The attack followed a flurry of diplomatic activity by the aimed at bringing the Taliban to the table for talks seeking an end to the 17-year war.

on Tuesday confirmed ongoing talks in between its envoy for Zalmay Khalilzad and representatives of the Taliban.

has ordered the withdrawal of half of the remaining 14,000 US troops in in a push to extricate from the conflict, launched in 2001 after the September 11 attacks.

