Spl treatment to Sasikala;Not yet briefed on inquiry committee

Karnataka M BPatil Friday said he was yet to be briefed on the report of an enquiry committee that went into charges of preferential treatment to ousted V K at the prison here and would take action afterdiscussions with department officials.

Patil, who took over as after the cabinet rejig on December 22, asserted that nobody was above the law andthere was no need to protect anybody.

"It has come to my notice through about .. Nobody is above the law..." he told reporters here.

"There was inquiry...I'm holding discussions.Officially I'm yet to be briefed on it. I cannot act on

Ihave taken cognizance of I will discuss withour department officials and whatever is needed will be done. What is the need to protect anybody," he added.

An query revealed that was given special treatment in a prison here, where she is serving imprisonment in a corruption case, according to the report by an inquiry committee that went into the allegations by a senior police official,



The 295-page report by retired confirmed that the then DIG (Prisons) D Roopa's claims in July 2017that was given preferential treatment and a separate kitchen functioned for her at the Parappana Agrahara CentralJailhere, activist had recently said.

Kumar had submitted his report to the government on November 17, 2017, but its contents were not made public.

Asked if action would be taken based on thereport, Patil said "definitely...I have not been officially briefed about it...

I have to ascertain about it as the HomeMinister and will act accordingly."



Sasikala is lodged at Parappana Agrahara centralprison here ever since her conviction by the in February 2017 in the disproportionate assets case, along with her two relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, all serving a 4-year jail term.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)