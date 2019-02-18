Body of jawan killed in Pulwama encounter taken to his native village in Rajasthan

The body of Havaldar Ram, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir's district Monday, is being brought to his native village in Rajasthan, an said.

The body will reach the on Monday night and will then be taken to Tiba Basat village in Khetri tehsil, where the last rites will be performed with full state honours Tuesday, Defence said.

Three Jaish terrorists, four personnel, including a Major, a and a civilian were killed in the encounter in Pulwama's Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans.

At least nine security personnel, including a brigade commander, general of the police, were injured in the gun battle that lasted nearly 16 hours.

Condoling the death of the security personnel, said, "I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of bravehearts, including Ram of district. Our valiant soldiers of the have set a supreme example of bravery by sacrificing their lives for the country."



Ram, a 55 Rashtriya Rifles jawan, was posted in He is survived by his mother Sharli Devi, wife and a four-year-old son, the Defence said.

The three Jaish terrorists killed in the encounter includes a Pakistani national and top linked to the February 14 CRPF bombing and a local recruited by the terror group, officials said.

