Singapore's to sign with an English club has missed his mandatory national service and faces up to three years in jail if convicted, authorities said Monday.

signed a two-year deal with in July at the age of 17, but said he could not defer his national service to pursue his sporting dream.

All Singaporean men aged 18 must serve two years in the military, the police or the emergency services, an obligation authorities rarely let people skip.

The defence ministry's refusal to allow Davis to miss national service has fuelled a local debate about whether the conscription system is too strict in the city-state, where the is hugely popular.

Davis had "failed to report for NS (national service) as required. He is also staying overseas without a valid exit permit," the ministry said in a statement As well as a three-year jail term, Davis faces a fine of up to USD 7,400 if convicted of breaking the enlistment act, it said.

Singapore's newspaper reported that he was required to enlist by Thursday last week.

The ministry said Davis did not meet the criteria to skip national service when they refused his application to defer it last year.

In the past 15 years, only three athletes, including Joseph Schooling, have been given permission to miss national service, according to the

