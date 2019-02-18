India & Bangladesh working to improve connectivity: Envoy

Both and are working to improve connectivity between the two countries to boost trade and tourism, Assistant High Commissioner to India, said on Monday.

The Governments of and are working on river routes, rail and air connectivity to boost tourism, he said.

"... From next month, the of the is going to launch a direct flight between and I am sure that this will address connectivity and boost tourism growth manifold between the two countries," Monsur said, addressing a tourism convention here.

"Currently, I am issuing 150 visas daily. I am sure from next month, the number of visas will increase three times or at least 400 every day," he said.

Monsur said will put its best efforts to export and enhance tourism medical, religious, archaeological tourism, between the two countries.

"The is working on river connectivity presently. Dredging activity is going on in full swing. The has extended a line of credit to the tune of USD 7 billion and under the line of credit, the is also establishing connectivity between Bangladesh and NE of India via rail links," he said.

Lauding the natural beauty of Meghalaya, Monsur said, "I endorse the belief that is more beautiful than My last posting was in Before that I was at and I have visited many places but I have never come across a beautiful place like "



He said, "It is only in that you will find the clouds and rivers together in the same setting, a wonderful combination. In very few places in the world will you see such a place."



The Bangladesh said "Meghalaya has become an abode of peace. We see the state is disciplined and there were no conflicts. Thanks to the Home Minister."Meghalaya said tourists visiting the state take in as much fresh air as they can but they leave behind trash and toxic wastes.

He warned that the trash left behind by tourists could affect the environment and indirectly affect the livelihood of the people of the state dependent on tourism.

Also addressing at the convention, addl chief R V Suchiang said tourism in Meghalaya has increased by over 80 per cent in the past 10 years.

