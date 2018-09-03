Boiler of steam winder breaks down in underground colliery

The boiler of the steam winder of an underground colliery of the Limited in broke down Monday evening, a senior said.

There was no accident, it was just a breakdown of the boiler of the steam winder. There were some 35 workers who had to spend a few hours more inside the mine due to the breakdown, the said.

"Around 4 pm the breakdown of the boiler of the steam winder caused delay of about three-four hours for 35 miners coming out of the mine. All the employees were brought to pit bottom in fresh air and supply of and water was arranged," the told

The boiler was fired around 6.00 pm and after built up of steam all employees came up by 8.45 pm, he said.

