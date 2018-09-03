US military chief visits Greece amid strain with Turkey

The of the US has begun a two-day visit to Greece, starting off a week of high-level contacts between the two countries amid increased strain between the and

Gen arrived Monday and is scheduled to meet his Greek counterpart Adm in Tuesday.

The US is keen to boost trade and military cooperation with NATO ally as tension with neighbouring continues to escalate over a variety of regional and political disputes.

Later this week, US is due to visit an annual trade fair in northern Greece, along with Republican Sen Ron Johnson, who is of the of homeland security and subcommittee on European and regional security cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)