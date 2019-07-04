JUST IN
Bomb explosion near BJP MLA's house in Manipur, none hurt

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

A powerful bomb suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near the residence of BJP MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei alias Yaima at Khurai Sajor Leikai in Manipur's Imphal East district on Thursday, police said.

Meitei was not inside the house during the explosion, the police said adding no casualty was reported in the incident.

The impact of the explosion created a huge crater on the ground near the western wall of the MLA's residence and the house was not damaged in the incident, sources said.

No organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the blast and the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the attack.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 20:45 IST

