58 gm drugs seized, 15 held in Shillong

About 58 gm drugs were seized and 15 people were arrested and booked for allegedly possessing and taking them in the Meghalaya capital town, police said Thursday.

The arrests took place since Wednesday, the police said.

While 13 people were arrested from the streets and shops in Polo area of Shillong for allegedly taking drugs, two suspected peddlers were arrested from Happy Valley and Polo areas and 57.88 gm contraband seized from them, East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Polo and arrested one person from whose possession 0.47 gm drug suspected to be heroin was recovered. On interrogation he led the police to a hideout in the forest where another 17.46 gm of drugs were recovered," the SP said.

In another incident, a person was arrested and 39.95 gm suspected heroin packed in three soap boxes and four tobacco tins were recovered from his residence in Happy Valley area, police said.

The recovered drugs have been sent for test at the laboratory, Lyngwa said.

The accused were produced in the court, which sent them to one week police custody.

The accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said adding police are probing the source of the drugs.

