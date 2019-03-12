Bombay HC allows MMRDA to cut mangroves for connector flyover

The Tuesday permitted the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to destroy 14 mangroves in suburban to construct a flyover to connect Eastern and Western Express Highways and the Sea Link.

A division bench of Justices B R Gavai and S K Shinde allowed a petition filed by the MMRDA, seeking permission to destroy 0.0484 hectares of mangroves.

The MMRDA's told the court that it has requisite permissions from all concerned authorities, including the Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

As per the MMRDA, the proposed flyover will connect eastern suburb Sion to and the Bandra Sea Link.

The court, while allowing the petition, observed that it has to consider larger public interest and the fact that the proposed flyover will ease traffic congestion.

"The proposed project will provide direct access between Sion and the Bandra sea link. This means a direct access from the to the Western Highway," the court said.

