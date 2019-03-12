Piramal partner Slate Run Pharmaceuticals launches cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in US

Enterprises Tuesday said its partner has launched generic hydrochloride tablets in the US market.

tablets are indicated for the treatment of in adult chronic patients on and in adult patients with parathyroid carcinoma, the company said.

The tablets have been launched in the strength of 30 mg, 60 mg and 90 mg, Enterprises said in a statement.

The company's subsidiary Healthcare (UK) Ltd has partnered with Slate Run Pharmaceuticals with the goal of developing a of hydrochloride tablets, it added.

"As part of our patient focus strategy, we are working with global pharmaceutical firms, to co-develop products, where our R&D competencies can bring about a differentiated and cost-effective value proposition for the global healthcare system," said.

(UK) Ltd received the final abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for its generic version of Inc's tablets on August 1, 2018, said.

"Piramal received a favourable US district court ruling which holds that Piramal's generic version does not infringe any of the asserted claims of Amgen's Patent No. 9,375,405. has filed an appeal which is currently pending in the for the Federal Circuit," it added.

Shares of closed at Rs 2,637 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.75 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)