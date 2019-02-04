Both Houses of Parliament adjourned over CBI row

The CBI- Police row Monday washed out proceedings in both houses of Parliament, even as termed the developments in West Bengal as "unprecedented" and warned that the Centre has powers to take action.

After repeated adjournments, both the houses were adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, Trinamool members were joined in their protest by members of the Congress, BJD, NCP, SP and RJD who spoke out against the Centre over developments in West Bengal, with many of them alleging that the Narendra Modi government was misusing the

Minister and Sunday began a sit-in protest in over the CBI's attempt to question the Police in connection with chit fund scams.

A team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and whisked to a police station on Sunday.

Amid noisy protests by Trinamool members, Singh told the Lok Sabha that it was "unprecedented" that the was stopped from lawfully doing its duty when it wanted to question regarding chit fund scams on Sunday.

In the first reaction from the Centre on the incident, the said the CBI team wanted to question Kumar as he was "not cooperating".

Making a statement in Lok Sabha on the prevailing situation in Kolkata, Singh described the action against the CBI probe team as "unprecedented" and a threat to the federal system of the country.

"There may be constitutional breakdown in .. under the Constitution, the central government has been vested with the power to maintain normalcy in any part of the country," he said.

"Whatever happened on Sunday, it indicates constitutional breakdown," Singh said amid din in the House.

He also said that a report has been sought from the

The hoped that the government as well as other state governments provide a conducive atmosphere for law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties.

Earlier, opposition parties in Lok Sabha attacked the government over the alleged misuse of central agencies against political rivals, saying it was against democratic norms.

Trinamool said there is a crisis in West Bengal and that the Centre was "misusing" the CBI to politically capture the state.

While alleging that the Centre was "constantly using the CBI to throttle the Opposition", Roy said the party is strongly protesting with all forces at its command.

BJD B said the incident smacks of impropriety and also questions the integrity of the CBI.

"We are not a banana republic...," he said, adding the CBI is becoming a "political stooge and political weapon" in the hands of the Centre.

Stressing that the CBI should be a professional organisation, charged that there have been attempts in Odisha by the probe agency to defame the BJD.

Congress leader charged that the government was using the CBI as a weapon to finish the Opposition and put in place an autocratic regime.

Referring to alleged misuse of the CBI, Kharge said such things have happened not only in West Bengal but also in Uttar Pradesh, and

Neither the people nor any party would bow down before such actions, he added.

said her party is condemning the CBI for allegedly using its muscle power against a woman chief minister.

(SP) and Jaiprakash (RJD) also spoke against the Centre.

CPI-M member Badaruddoza Khan said both the Trinamool Congress and the Centre were at fault, adding the CBI did not take action during the last four years.

Saumitra Khan, who won on a ticket and had recently joined the BJP, also spoke.

Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes with proceedings washed out amid ruckus by members over the issue of alleged misuse of the CBI by the Centre.

As soon as the House assembled, slogan shouting by members on the issue resulted in adjournment of the House till 2 PM.

The same situation prevailed when the House resumed in the afternoon.

leader had moved a notice for discussion on the issue. But he was told by M Venkaiah Naidu that he can raise this issue during Zero Hour as also during the motion of thanks to the President's address.

In the meanwhile, TMC and SP members trooped into the well and started raising slogans.

The said, "You don't want discussion. You don't want to speak on reply to the motion of thanks (to President's address)".

When TMC members did not show any signs of relenting, Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

In Lok Sabha, Narendra Singh Tomar made a plea to agitating members to go back to their seats, stating it was time for motion of thanks on the President's address.

said as the CBI matter is already in the Supreme Court, the court should be allowed to take a call.

The allowed leader to speak about the incident in Kolkata involving the CBI and the

BJD leader B Mahtab, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha and those from the Left, SP, NCP and RJD also spoke against the Centre during the Zero Hour.

When Home Minister started to speak on the issue, Trinamool Congress members trooped into the Well and began shouting slogans. Some of them were also seen clapping.

Mahajan continued with the Zero Hour for less than ten minutes and as the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM.

Several political leaders, including Congress Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh and RJD national have came out in support of Banerjee.

Gandhi had called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and will defeat "fascist" forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)