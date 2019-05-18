Boy riding pillion dies in accident

A nine-year-old boy, who was riding pillion on a scooter with his father, died Saturday after a truck rammed into their two-wheeler here, police said.
The incident occurred in Sion-Koliwada area at around 1 pmwhen the truckrammed into the scooter from behind, due to which the boy, Ranjit Kanojia, fell down and came under wheels of the truck.
He died on the spot while his father Manish Kanojia sustained injuries to one of his hands, a police official said.
People gathered at the spot roughed up the driver of the truck before police personnel reached the spot and arrested him.
The driver (24), identified asAjab Pal, has been booked under various sections of the IPC, the official added.
