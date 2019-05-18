Boy riding pillion dies in accident

A nine-year-old boy, who was riding on a with his father, died Saturday after a truck rammed into their two-wheeler here, police said.

The incident occurred in Sion-Koliwada area at around 1 pmwhen the truckrammed into the from behind, due to which the boy, Ranjit Kanojia, fell down and came under wheels of the truck.

He died on the spot while his father sustained injuries to one of his hands, a said.

People gathered at the spot roughed up the of the truck before police personnel reached the spot and arrested him.

The (24), identified asAjab Pal, has been booked under various sections of the IPC, the added.

