Guj Cong MLA's son dies in road accident in WB

Gujarat Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara's 34-year-old son Vishal died Friday night in West Bengal after the Volvo bus he was travelling in hit a truck, party spokesperson Manish Doshi informed Saturday.
He said the incident happened in the eastern state's Behrampore area.
Kagathara is an MLA from Tankara and had also contested the current Lok Sabha elections from Rajkot on a Congress ticket.
Vishal was on a trip to WB along with six family members and they were scheduled to take a flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad on Friday.
Doshi said the family missed the flight and took a bus to Behrampore which met with an accident, adding that Vishal's last rites would be performed in hometown Rajkot Sunday morning.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Congress leaders Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani expressed grief over the incident.
