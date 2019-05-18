Guj Cong MLA's son dies in road accident in WB

MLA Lalit Kagathara's 34-year-old son died Friday night in West Bengal after the bus he was travelling in hit a truck, Manish informed Saturday.

He said the incident happened in the eastern state's Behrampore area.

Kagathara is an MLA from Tankara and had also contested the current Lok Sabha elections from on a ticket.

was on a trip to along with six family members and they were scheduled to take a flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad on Friday.

said the family missed the flight and took a bus to Behrampore which met with an accident, adding that Vishal's last rites would be performed in hometown Sunday morning.

Vijay Rupani, leaders and expressed grief over the incident.

