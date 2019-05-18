Gold theft reported at Shankar Mutt

Twenty-five tolas of gold donated by devotees have been reported missing from the Shankar here, police said Saturday.

A case of theft has been registered following a complaint by an of the

The complainant suspected the role of an insider behind the alleged theft, police said adding investigation was in progress.

One gold is equivalent to around 10 grams.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)