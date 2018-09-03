Antique items stolen from Nizam's museum

: items, including a gold tiffin box and a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, were found stolen from the at Purani here, police said Monday.

The theft took place last night from the third gallery of the museum, a said, based on a complaint lodged by the museum authorities.

The items belong to the seventh Nizam, he said, adding they were examining CCTV footage.

A said guards opened the room in the third gallery Monday morning and noticed that the gold tiffin box was missing along with the cup, a saucer and a spoon, following which they informed police.

"The ventilator on the first floor was broken open and the burglars gained entry using a rope.They made away with a gold tiffin box, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon," he said.

The showcases the collection of Nizam Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam and also his father's (sixth Nizams) wardrobe.

The galleries at the museum stock silver and gold artefacts and replicas of landmark constructions.

and other senior officials visited the museum following the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)