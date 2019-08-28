JUST IN
Brazil govt open to foreign aid for fighting Amazon fires: Spokesman

The essential point is that this money, on entering Brazil, will be under the control of the Brazilian people

AFP | PTI  |  Rio de Janeiro 

Amazon fire
An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, in this August 24, 2019 picture taken with a drone. Photo: Reuters

Brazil will accept foreign aid to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest on the condition that the Latin American country controls the money, the president's spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Brazilian government through President (Jair) Bolsonaro is open to receiving financial support from organizations and even countries," Otavio Rego Barros told reporters.

"The essential point is that this money, on entering Brazil, will be under the control of the Brazilian people.
First Published: Wed, August 28 2019. 03:55 IST

