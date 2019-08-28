Brazil govt open to foreign aid for fighting Amazon fires: Spokesman

-
Brazil will accept foreign aid to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest on the condition that the Latin American country controls the money, the president's spokesman said Tuesday.
"The Brazilian government through President (Jair) Bolsonaro is open to receiving financial support from organizations and even countries," Otavio Rego Barros told reporters.
"The essential point is that this money, on entering Brazil, will be under the control of the Brazilian people.
