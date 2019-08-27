JUST IN
'Use funds to reforest Europe': Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires

A top official told French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of 'his home and his colonies.'

AFP | PTI  |  Brasilia 

In this Aug. 20, 2019 drone photo released by the Corpo de Bombeiros de Mato Grosso, brush fires burn in Guaranta do Norte municipality, Mato Grosso state, Brazil
Representative Image

Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies."
 


"We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website, referring to a pledge of $20 million made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blazes.

First Published: Tue, August 27 2019. 08:50 IST

