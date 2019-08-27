'Use funds to reforest Europe': Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires

-
ALSO READ
India, Pakistan can resolve Kashmir issue themselves: Donald Trump
Helping reduce Indo-Pak tensions key takeaway from G7 Summit: White House
G7 summit: Iran foreign minister makes surprise Biarritz appearance
Trump, EU leaders trade barbs at G7 summit as threat of recession looms
Trump backs Boris Johnson for Brexit as leaders meet at G7 summit
-
Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies."
"We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website, referring to a pledge of $20 million made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blazes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU