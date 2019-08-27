'Use funds to reforest Europe': Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires

on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies."





"We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website, referring to a pledge of $20 million made at the in France to fight the rainforest blazes.

