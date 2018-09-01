Brazil's Lula da Silva barred from running for presidency

A majority of justices on Brazil's electoral court voted late Friday to bar ex- from running in October's presidential election, virtually ending any chance that the will get on the ballot.

The decision, while long expected, leaves tens of millions of voters without a candidate and adds uncertainty to the race to lead Latin America's largest nation.

After several hours of debate late Friday, five justices had voted against da Silva's candidacy and just one in favour.

One more was still to vote, though the majority was enough to seal da Silva's fate.

Justice cast the first vote, saying barring da Silva was "very simple" due to the conviction and upheld appeal.

"There is no margin here for the electoral court to make any other evaluation but the one showing there is a conviction, and that conviction matters in the candidate's eligibility" to run, said Barroso.

Justice disagreed, citing a recent call by a UN human rights committee calling for da Silva to be allowed to run while he appeals his conviction.

While justices were debating, the put out ads on its featuring da Silva, holding to a strategy to keep the former front and center as long as possible.

Da Silva was wildly popular as of Latin America's largest nation between 2003 and 2010.

US President once called him the "most popular on earth."



But da Silva and his have lost much of that appeal over the last several years amid a sprawling corruption probe that has ensnared many top and politicians, including da Silva.

Da Silva, serving a 12-year-sentence for corruption and money laundering, is the despite being in jail.

Under Brazilian law, da Silva is ineligible to run because his conviction was upheld on an initial appeal. But da Silva and supporters had hoped the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which makes final decisions on candidacies, would allow him to run.

Da Silva has long argued that he should be allowed to run because his conviction was a sham.

convicted da Silva of trading favours with construction company OAS in exchange for the promise of a beach house apartment.

He said the should replace da Silva within 10 days, and he should not appear as a in free airtime that is given to political parties on nationwide TV and radio starting on Saturday Da Silva's lawyers complained the court was rushing a decision because they submitted their defence only on Thursday, noting that the court rarely holds sessions on Fridays.

In a statement late Friday, the Workers' Party said it would appeal. Earlier this year, the Supreme Federal Tribunal, the nation's highest court, denied a petition by da Silva to get out of prison while he continued to appeal.

With da Silva out of the race, former was expected to take his place on the Workers' Party ticket.

is Polls show tepid support for his bid as replacement, but the party hopes da Silva's popularity could boost the former mayor's hopes.

On Saturday, Haddad was scheduled to visit Garanhuns, a city in Brazil's impoverished Northeast where da Silva was born.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)