Brazil's Paqueta dedicates first Serie A goal to Flamengo fire victims

Brazilian scored his first goal for new club AC on Sunday and dedicated it to the victims of the fire at his former

Ten young people aged between 14 and 17 died when a fire ripped through a youth training facility at the on Friday.

Paqueta joined Flamengo as a ten-year-old and had spent many years at the training facility, before moving to the professional team in 2016 where he played until signing a 35-million-euro ($40 million) deal with AC last month.

"It was a very difficult time for me," Paqueta told Italia. "I am living a dream playing for and scoring my first goal, but it was also a dream for me to be in the Flamengo youth academy and I can't forget those who were experiencing the same thing." Paqueta played 65 matches and scored 13 goals for Flamengo.

He made his debut for in September, in a 2-0 friendly victory over the The Brazilian helped Milan to a 3-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday.

Cagliari defender turned into his own net before Paqueta volleyed in the second after 22 minutes, with another new signing Polish forward sealing the three points.

AC Milan pushed their unbeaten league run to six games as they stay fourth and in berths, and just four points off third-placed city rivals Inter Milan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)