Brazil's Paqueta dedicates first Serie A goal to Flamengo fire victims

Brazilian international footballer Lucas Paqueta scored his first Serie A goal for new club AC Milan on Sunday and dedicated it to the victims of the fire at his former club Flamengo.
Ten young people aged between 14 and 17 died when a fire ripped through a youth training facility at the Rio de Janiero club on Friday.
Paqueta joined Flamengo as a ten-year-old and had spent many years at the training facility, before moving to the professional team in 2016 where he played until signing a 35-million-euro ($40 million) deal with AC Milan last month.
"It was a very difficult time for me," Paqueta told Sky Sports Italia. "I am living a dream playing for Milan and scoring my first Serie A goal, but it was also a dream for me to be in the Flamengo youth academy and I can't forget those who were experiencing the same thing." Paqueta played 65 matches and scored 13 goals for Flamengo.
He made his debut for Brazil in September, in a 2-0 friendly victory over the United States. The Brazilian helped Milan to a 3-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday.
Cagliari defender Luca Ceppitelli turned into his own net before Paqueta volleyed in the second after 22 minutes, with another new signing Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek sealing the three points.
AC Milan pushed their unbeaten league run to six games as they stay fourth and in the Champions League berths, and just four points off third-placed city rivals Inter Milan.
