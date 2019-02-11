Ariana Grande wins first-ever Grammy award

on Monday won her in Pop Vocal Album category for her LP ' '



Her album bested fellow nominees Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, P!nk and

The singer, however, was not present at the ceremony and the accepted the award on her behalf.

"I know I'm not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things . but f*** . this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much," Grande tweeted post her win.

She also dropped a series of photos revealing her in the custom Zac Posen gown she had got made for the event.

"When @zacposen makes you a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not," she wrote in the caption.

Grande, who was scheduled to perform at the Grammys, pulled out of the show last week as she felt "insulted" after producers refused to let her perform her song "7 Rings" at the award ceremony.

