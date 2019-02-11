US team in Beijing for trade talks

US negotiators were in on Monday for another round of talks on a trade deal with the clock ticking towards a March 1 deadline set by

Preliminary discussions by lower-level officials were to be held, before US Trade and step in for the main event on Thursday and Friday.

suspended plans in December to increase tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports - to 25 per cent from the current 10 per cent - to give negotiators space to resolve a trade spat that has triggered fears of a global economic slowdown.

A previous round of talks in last month ended without a deal. Deputy trade would lead the US delegation in preparatory meetings to begin on Monday, the has said.

The talks will include officials from the agriculture, and commerce departments.

Gerrish left his hotel in downtown on Monday morning without talking to the media.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer will be joined by David Malpass, Trump's nominee for of the

The Chinese delegation will be led by Liu He, who will be joined by central

Liu, China's chief trade negotiator, met last month with Trump, who announced that a final resolution of the trade dispute would depend on a meeting with Chinese "in the near future."



But said Thursday he did not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart before the trade truce expires on March 1.

The administration is demanding far-reaching changes from to address commercial practices that it says are deeply unfair, including theft of American intellectual property and myriad barriers that US and other foreign companies face in the Chinese domestic market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)