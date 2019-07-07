Brazilian bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto has died: Family

Joao Gilberto, the legendary Brazilian musician and songwriter who was a pioneer of the lilting, melodious music known as bossa nova, has died, his son Joao Marcelo announced Saturday on Facebook.

Gilberto was 88.

"My father has passed," the son, who lives in the US, wrote in English. "His fight was noble, he tried to maintain dignity in light of losing his sovereignty."



Gilberto was living alone and reportedly deeply in debt in Rio de Janeiro.

