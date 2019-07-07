JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Melania Trump depicted in wooden statue in native Slovenia

Maryam releases video; shows judge confessing of being forced to convict Sharif
Business Standard

Couple arrested in West Bengal for killing teenage daughter over her relationship with youth

Press Trust of India  |  Malda (WB) 

A couple were arrested Saturday for allegedly killing their 16-year-old daughter and dumping her body in the Ganga river as they were against her relationship with a youth, police said.

The incident, a suspected case of honour killing, occurred on Friday in Mahendratola village under the jurisdiction of Bhutni police station, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police went to their residence and arrested Dhiren Mondal and his wife Sumati Mondal, a police officer said.

The girl was having an affair with a youth, Achintya Mondal, a resident of adjoining village, the police officer said, adding, the girl's parents were against the relationship.

The couple, after killing the class 9 student, put her body in a gunny bag and threw it in the Ganga, he said.

A suo motu case was lodged under various sections of the IPC, Superintendent of Police (Malda district) Alok Rajoria said.

Efforts were on to recover the body from the river, the SP said, adding that divers were engaged to find the body.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 01:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU