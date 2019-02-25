Breakfast scheme for school students launched in Chennai

Hailing as a torchbearer of welfare initiatives, Banwarilal Purohit Monday inaugurated a breakfast scheme for school students here.

The "Kaalai Unavu Thittam" (breakfast scheme) is jointly implemented by the and the

" has always been in the forefront of social welfare initiatives. It is therefore no wonder that this programme to provide breakfast to school children is being commenced in ..," Purohit said.

Expressing hope that the scheme would acquire nation-wide stature, he said: "...I have no doubt that the school children will eagerly look forward to come to school every morning for hot, delicious and nutritious breakfast cooked in the Akshaya Patra kitchens.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)