Shubhankar finishes disappointing 60th; Johnson claims title

Indian Shubhankar Sharma's fortunes did not change on the final day as he shot a disappointing 75 in the fourth round to end tied 60th at the World Championships- Championship here Monday.

Shubhankar, who just could not get his game going, had three birdies, three bogeys and two doubles in the final round to finish with a total of eight-over 292.

It was his fifth successive WGC appearance and Shubhankar was disappointed that he couldn't come close to the Tied-ninth finish he had on his first WGC start at the same WGC- Championships last year.

"Things did not happen. I have just put it out of my memory. Sure I have learnt some things from but one needs to move on and look at other positive things," he said.

completed another dominant week for his 20th win. Even though runner-up and Johnson played the back nine in five-under 31, Johnson won by five shots.

So dominating has Johnson been that he has four wins by five shots or more since the start of the 2017 season.

Johnson with 22 birdies, one eagle, one bogey and one double was 21-under, while McIlroy with a tournament high of 25 birdies was 16-under.

(65), (68) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) tied for third at 11 under.

struggled once again on the greens for the second straight day. He didn't have a four-putt like earlier on, but missed birdie putts of just over 5 feet at Nos. 15 and 16, and a 13-footer on the 18th. Still, it was his first top-10 finish of the season in his third start.

Woods will take next week off and be back for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then the PLAYERS.

Justin Thomas, who tied his own course record from last year (62) in finishing 9th had the best round of the day and at one stage a 59 looked possible.

