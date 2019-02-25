Delhi's air quality dips to poor category

Delhi's air quality recorded in the poor category on Monday with authorities expressing hope that scattered rainfall might reduce the level by cleansing the air.

According to the Central Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 224 which falls in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the moderate category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 is 'very poor', while an AQI between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

On Sunday, the air quality was recorded in the moderate category.

On Monday, 25 areas in recorded 'poor' air quality while it was 'moderate' in 10 areas, the CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.

The 2.5 levels-- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in was 77, while the PM 10 level was 147, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said.

The SAFAR said the air quality is expected to slip to lower end of poor category on Monday.

As part of western disturbance, scattered rain and high wind speeds are expected by February 27 which will improve air quality to satisfactory to moderate levels during February 27-28.

