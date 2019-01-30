Brexit deal not open to renegotiation: EU spokesman

The Brexit withdrawal deal between Britain and the other 27 EU members is "not open for renegotiation", a spokesman for EU leader Donald Tusk said Tuesday.
Tusk, whose European Council represents EU leaders, had spoken with them after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May demanded changes to the accord following a vote in parliament.
"We continue to urge the UK Government to clarify its intentions with respect to the next steps as soon as possible," the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU