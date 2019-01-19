JUST IN
Bride injured in alleged celebratory firing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In an alleged case of celebratory firing, a bride was injured after she was hit by a bullet at her wedding ceremony in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, the police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the bride and the groom were getting off the stage, they said.

A wedding guest standing nearby opened fire and the bullet hit the woman near her knee, they added.

She was taken to a hospital and after her treatment, the wedding was solemnised, Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) said.

Prima facie, police said it appears to be a case of celebratory firing.

The accused was identified as Rinku and efforts are on to catch him, they said.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 00:45 IST

