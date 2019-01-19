Bride injured in alleged celebratory firing

In an alleged case of celebratory firing, a bride was injured after she was hit by a at her ceremony in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, the police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the bride and the groom were getting off the stage, they said.

A guest standing nearby opened fire and the hit the woman near her knee, they added.

She was taken to a hospital and after her treatment, the was solemnised, Pankaj Singh, of Police (east) said.

Prima facie, police said it appears to be a case of celebratory firing.

The accused was identified as and efforts are on to catch him, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)