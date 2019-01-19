JUST IN
Kiran Bedi terms 'totally false and malicious' allegations against her

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday termed "false and malicious" the allegations levelled against her by AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt.

During a press conference earlier in the day, Dutt alleged that the Centre had posted Bedi to destabilise the Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy.

He also accused her of stalling implementation of welfare schemes formulated by the elected government.

Bedi, in a WhatsApp message to reporters, said the allegations were false, malicious and absolutely baseless and unfair.

"In my two and a half years of service in Puducherry, there is not a single instance of any such situation. It is unethical to be making such false statements and misleading the readers. The statement is absolutely regrettable," the former IPS officer said.

She alleged that perhaps the work being done to make Puducherry cleaner, safer and financially better managed was not palatable to certain vested interests.

"Or else what could be the reason for such false statements," she asked.

