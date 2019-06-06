Actors and will be portraying the on-screen daughters of and in the upcoming film "Bill and Face The Music".

The film's official account shared the on Thursday.

Lundy Paine, best known for such as "Downsizing" and "The Glass Castle", will play Billie Logan, the daughter of Reeves'

Weaving, who starred in Charlie Puth's smash-hit track "Attention" in 2017, will essay the role of Thea Preston, the daughter of Winter's Esq.

"Meet the world's most excellent daughters! Bill's daughter, Thea Preston, played by @Sweaving, and Ted's daughter, Billie Logan, played by Who's ready to ? #BillAndTed," the post read.

Reeves and Winter had officially announced that they are coming back for the third installment in March this year.

William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series "Bill and Bogus Journey" (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.

The official plotline of the film reads, "The stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe."



Original creators and have penned the script, with attached as

Filmmaker will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and

The first film in the franchise, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure", was released in 1989.

" Face The Music" is slated to hit the theatres on August 21, 2020.

