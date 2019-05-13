Keanu Reeves' take on mortality leaves Stephen Colbert at loss of words

Keanu may have solved one of the most mindboggling mysteries of life on Stephen Colbert's show, leaving the host speechless in the process which is a rare sight.

The made an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and discussed his upcoming " Face The Music," the long-awaited third film in the franchise.

and are reprising their roles as Theodore 'Ted' Logan and Esq, respectively for the new film. will reprise his role as Death.

Talking about the movie, said, the duo are trying to write a song to save the entire universe.

If they fail, "it's the end of the universe," the said, as quoted by

To which said, "You're facing your own mortality and the mortality of all existence, wow."



The host then asked, "What do you think happens when we die, " - a question that elicited laughter from the studio audience.

Reeves took his time, exhaled and gave an answer that is going viral on for all the right reasons: "I know that the ones who love us will miss us."



Both and the audience struggled to find words.

A while later, the audience reacted with a collective "awww" and simply mouthed "wow" as he reached over to shake the actor's hand.

